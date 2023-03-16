AUSTIN — A unanimously passed House resolution that celebrates LGBTQ advocacy groups has ignited an effort in the Texas GOP to prevent any further LGBTQ-related resolutions from being approved.
Republican state party leaders are calling on conservative lawmakers to push back against any LGBTQ resolutions after House Resolution 155 from El Paso Democratic state Rep. Mary Gonzalez made it through the chamber last week when combined with nearly 200 other resolutions.
HR 155 names Feb. 14 as Texas LGBTQ Chambers of Commerce Advocacy Day at the state Capitol and honors the Austin, San Antonio, Houston and North Texas chambers for being advocates for the LGBTQ community.
“The House adoption of this resolution is extremely disheartening for the conservatives that continue to deliver a majority for Republicans in the House, only to see the left celebrated in your chamber,” the Republican Party of Texas said in a letter released Wednesday.
In the letter, the Texas GOP also called on lawmakers to oppose House Resolution 85 from state Rep. Mihaela Plesa, a Dallas Democrat. HR 85 honors two Plano residents for their civic engagement and contributions to the LGBTQ community.
“We not only urge you to vote these resolutions down, but also to use the Republican majority of membership you have on the resolutions committee to kill all of these leftist celebrations before they are placed on a calendar,” the GOP letter read.
The Texas Freedom Caucus, a group of far-right state lawmakers, also said it opposes HR 85, adding in a tweet that it “will not tolerate leftist efforts to politicize the House practice of honoring Texans.”
HR 85 recognizes Collin County residents and married couple Victor L. Holmes and Mark A. Phariss, a decorated war veteran and an attorney.
Holmes and Phariss were also the plaintiffs in a successful lawsuit against Texas that ended the state’s prohibition against same-sex marriage, according to the resolution.
Plesa said Thursday that she is disappointed that some House members are trying to erase the accomplishments of her constituents and “reduce them to labels and identity politics.”
She added that she has withdrawn the resolution for consideration because she doesn’t want to “allow Texans to be used as political parts or be subjected to harassment.”
“I find it deeply hurtful that HR 85 has been targeted by a handful of disruptive and unproductive members,” she said. “I have never tried to block another member’s resolution or restrict who they can honor. Resolutions do not create or change laws; they’re purely symbolic.”
