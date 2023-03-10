AUSTIN — Texas is set to distribute its first tranche of opioid settlement funding received from lawsuits against drug manufacturers and distributors by the end of the month, the Texas Comptroller’s Office announced Tuesday.
The state will distribute $47.1 million of the estimated $239.2 million allocated to Texas municipalities and counties to address opioid-related harms in their communities.
Hunt County will receive $97,269. Royse City will get $7,635, and Rockwall is slated to receive $35,885, according to the Comptroller's Office.
The state is estimated to receive about $1.6 billion over the course of 18 years from six different companies through the settlement agreements, per the Comptroller’s office.
“I am pleased to announce we are making these important distributions to local governments to assist in their efforts to counter the effects of opioid abuse in their communities,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a statement. “We are working tirelessly to ensure these dollars are put to use in the most effective way and to provide resources to entities committed to ending the senseless loss of life associated with the opioid epidemic.”
Each county will receive allotments based on a predetermined distribution calculation. At minimum, each will receive $1,000 after all funds have been distributed, added Kevin Lyons, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts agency spokesperson.
Of the estimated $1.6 billion in settlement proceeds allocated to Texas, $244.7 million is directed to the Opioid Abatement Account — a general revenue-dedicated account that will fund state agency programs subject to legislative appropriation.
In addition to the political subdivision distributions, the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund will fund the Opioid Abatement Fund Council’s distributions to hospital districts and grants to entities working to abate the opioid crisis across the state.
