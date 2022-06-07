Texas DFPS promises transparency, improved services in strategic plan

AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services promises transparency and improved services as recent blunders and established issues continue to plague the agency.
DFPS highlighted client-centered services, workforce stability and improved agency operations as three of its main goals in a strategic plan released last week. The document outlines the agency's goals and how it plans to achieve them by the end of fiscal year 2027.
“Our agency exists to promote safe and healthy families and protect children and vulnerable adults from abuse, neglect and exploitation. Continuous improvement to client services is central to our mission and should be proactive, data-driven and constantly evolving,” the report said.
DFPS has come under intense scrutiny following allegations of human trafficking and sexual abuse in a Bastrop facility in March and reports of children sleeping in unlicensed and dangerous placements such as offices and hotel rooms last year. These issues continue to plague the agency despite an ongoing 11-year federal lawsuit.
To address its issues, DFPS aims to focus on accurate, thorough and timely child protective services investigations, as well as build diverse placement capacity to help ensure children can stay in their local communities and reduce the time to achieve permanency, it said.
When asked for further details, Marissa Gonzales, the department’s media relations director, said the report speaks for itself.
DFPS has been working to transition to a community-based care model that allows the agency to expand services beyond traditional foster care. The new model would give communities the flexibility to draw on local strengths and resources to find innovative ways to meet the unique and individual needs of children. This approach, state leaders say, will help increase placement capacity closer to local communities and assist with improving client outcomes.
But the program has been slow to move forward. While other states that have successfully adopted this model jumped right in, Texas is on a multistep, region-by-region plan that will take 10 years to complete.
The agency is also working toward improved workforce stability.
According to state data, DFPS turnover jumped from 18.5% in fiscal year 2020 to 21.5% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 — a 15.7% increase.
To address this, the agency said it will continue to “examine the drivers of turnover and invest in opportunities that increase workplace benefits,” such as competitive compensation, pay parity for positions and telework opportunities.
Agency leaders previously testified before state legislators, citing a preponderance of new policies and initiatives taking caseworkers away from important work.
“Staff turnover threatens client outcomes as well as agency effectiveness and efficiency,” the report said. “It is in the best interest of the agency and our clients to increase stability and rebuild institutional knowledge by understanding the workforce climate and the agency’s needs.”
For the Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services, a network of organizations focused on vulnerable children and families, the focus on workforce stability and development is ”huge,” CEO Katie Rener said.
“TACFS’s network of community-based organizations are greatly struggling to hire and retain workers to keep up with the community and state needs,” Rener said. “We hope to work together with DFPS on action items to reinforce the DFPS and provider workforce.”
Rener said she is glad to see DFPS and the Health and Human Services Commission working through established joint guiding principles.
“With multiple state agencies involved in children and families’ lives, shared principles and coordination enables us all to better serve,” Rener said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.