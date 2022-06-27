Texas Democratic leaders promise to codify right to an abortion

AUSTIN — Texas Democratic leaders promised to codify the right to an abortion as well as expand social services, should the party become a majority come November.
Members of the Texas House Women’s Health Caucus, the House Democratic Caucus, the Texas Legislative Black Caucus and the Texas Democratic Party held a press conference in front of the Texas Capitol Monday. Each vowed to return Texas to a pro-choice state in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision Friday that found there is no constitutional right to an abortion. Instead, the decision is returned to the states, the opinion read.
Texas is set to ban all abortions 30-days after a judgement is issued. However, some legal interpretations claim that because pre-Roe laws are still on the Texas books, the reversal of Roe means those laws automatically take effect, banning all abortions immediately.
“In reality these anti-abortion laws are about nothing more than the need to control people's lives,” said state Rep. Julie Johnson, D-Farmers Branch.
Texas Democratic leaders also highlighted the impact the decision will have on minorities, particularly Black women, who are disproportionately represented in the state’s maternal mortality rate.
While Black women represent 11% of Texas births, they also represent 31% of pregnancy-related deaths, according to the Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee.
Texas also has the highest number and rate of uninsured people, and is one of only a handful of states that has not expanded Medicaid.
State Democratic leaders said in the upcoming session they also promise to push bills that expand access to affordable health care, educational support, job training and housing, in a manner they said they believe is truly “pro-life.”
“Those who support this gestation mandate have made their positions clear: they have had countless opportunities to support legislation that would truly protect and support life, but each time they reject it,” said state Rep. Nicole Collier, D- Fort Worth.
But Texas has been a Republican-majority state for nearly 20 years, and many liberal lawmakers noted it will be an uphill battle to take back the state’s majority. State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, and HDC chair, said November offers Texans an opportunity to make a profound change.
“Women in Texas deserve better; all Texas deserve better,” Turner said. “If we want to change the future, what it is right now today, we (have) got to change the people in state government, and that means Texans have to vote this November.”
Texas Republican leaders have lauded the SCOTUS decision, promising Texas will remain an anti-abortion state advocating for the unborn.
Republican Party of Texas Chairman Matt Rinaldi said the Republican Party will “continue to support facilitating adoptions and providing assistance to mothers in need both during and after their pregnancies.” This includes the Alternatives to Abortion program, which provides counseling, material assistance and social services to pregnant women in need for up to three years after birth.
“Today is a historic day which Republicans and Pro-Life advocates have waited for a generation,” Rinaldi said in a statement on Friday, about the Supreme Court ruling.
