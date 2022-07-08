Texas conservatives favor Abbott for governor but not so much president

AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott is running for his third term as Texas’ highest ranking official with much of the state's Republican support.
But in a hypothetical run for president, many state Republicans see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a better candidate, polls show.
In a UT/Texas Politics Project poll released Wednesday, 81% of self-identified conservatives said they would likely cast a vote in Abbott’s favor come November.
Separately, in a straw poll taken at the state GOP convention in Houston last month, 54% of delegates favored Trump in a potential 2024 run. Another 30% said they favored DeSantis. Abbott received 1% of delegate votes. When Trump was not a factor, DeSantis received 71% of the vote and Abbott remained at 1%. U.S. Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican, received 4% and 9% of delegate votes, respectively.
A third poll by CWS Research released in February found similar trends. If Trump was not to run, 46% of those surveyed favored DeSantis while 13% supported Abbott.
Texas political scientists said there are a few reasons why state Republicans are more open to supporting Trump or DeSantis in 2024, but the greatest may be that Abbott is not seen as a “fighter” among conservatives - an attribute party voters currently favor.
“Republicans nationally, particularly over the course of the last decade or so, have looked for a fighter as the sort of first credential,” Southern Methodist University Political Science Professor Call Jillson said.
Jillson added that Abbott’s professional background has played a role. He rose to the state’s highest position through the judicial branch — first as a state trial judge, then a Texas Supreme Court justice, then Texas Attorney General.
The profession requires a sit, listen and think approach prior to action, and Abbott continues to use this approach in his governorship, Jillson said. The practice has brought Abbott far in Texas politics but may not work in the current national political climate, he added.
While Abbott has made more aggressive executive decisions over the last year and a half on conservative issues such as the border, abortions and gun rights, all of which have thrown the Lone Star State and Abbott into the national spotlight, Jillson said it is still not quite enough to convince state Republicans.
“Republican primary voters who are looking for a fighter, they look at DeSantis, they look at Abbott and they're going to see it in DeSantis much earlier than they do in Greg Abbott,“ Jillson said. “A judicial demeanor is one of watching and waiting, assessing evidence and then making a sort of systematic conclusion, and you still see that in Abbott.”
Henderson County Republicans said they favor Trump or DeSantis for president in 2024 but did not provide further details as to why or give thoughts on Abbott when asked.
Other Texas Republican organizations did not respond for comment, nor did Abbott’s team.
Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin Research Director Joshua Blank said lack of support for Abbott is also likely due to the fact that he has not been vocal about a potential presidential run. He has not attempted to run for president or even openly indicated a desire to do so — unlike Cruz. Therefore, state conservatives may not even be seen as a viable candidate.
DeSantis, on the other hand, has invited the speculation and has positioned himself for a likely presidential run — particularly if Trump decides not to run.
“DeSantis has been positioning himself for a presidential run, and as such has been the focus of a lot of speculation both by the media and I think among the sorts of Republican partisans who are currently thinking about who they might be supporting for the 2024 nomination,” Blank said. “In that sense, DeSantis has an advantage in the straw polls by being top of mind for a lot of Republicans in a way that I think that he has actively sought out.”
Blank also noted that DeSantis has pushed policies that are favorable among typical GOP convention attendees — those who are more politically aware, vocal and hold more intense attitudes — and who made up the straw poll participants. But this does not mean state republicans in general would not be open minded about a potential Abbott run.
Even so, Blank and Jillson added that if Abbott decides to run for president, it will be a calculated move and made only if he believes he has a real chance to capture the nomination.
“Abbott is generally a careful guy,” Jillson said. “He may forecast the possibility to stay relevant, maybe to enhance his national name recognition, but he knows he's never going to find a better job than governor of Texas because being president is an unwinnable job.”
