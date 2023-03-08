AUSTIN — A Texas Senate bill aims to close the gun show loophole.
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, was again joined by parents of Uvalde victims Tuesday when he released his final slate of gun-related legislation in the wake of the mass shooting last May.
The latest round of bills include closing the gun show loophole, banning expanding bullets, enhancing gun storage and safety requirements, and requiring life without parole for school shooters.
“These (Uvalde families) are here asking for common-sense gun safety solutions. They're not asking for the moon and stars,” Gutierrez said.
Senate Bill 1726 would close the gun show loophole. It specifically requires gun show vendors and promoters to conduct background checks before completing the sale of any firearm with an exception for peace officers and those who are licensed to carry. It also requires gun show vendors to maintain sales records.
Gutierrez said this is a means to keep criminals from purchasing firearms unchecked.
“This is an easy bill to pass,” Gutierrez said. “We allow people to go into these gun shows and buy as many AR-15s as they want, without any ID, without anything.”
Andi Turner, with the Second Amendment Society of Texas, said bills that aim to close the gun show loopholes are a solution looking for a problem.
According to a 2019 U.S. Department of Justice survey, gun shows and flea markets are the source of less than 1% of firearms involved in crimes nationally.
“I think this is just grasping at straws,” Turner said. “Honestly, what we need is the truth-in-sentencing law.”
That would require a convicted individual who uses a firearm in their crime to complete the entirety of their sentence without options for parole or credits.
“We’ve got 99% of other problems to deal with,” Turner added.
SB 1737 makes expanding bullets and fragmenting bullets illegal, and SB 1740 imposes stricter gun storage and safety requirements when in a vehicle.
Another bill, SB 1738, was recommended by Brett Cross, father of Uvalde victim Uziyah Garcia. It calls for the automatic suspension of law enforcement involved in the shooting of a child.
Cross held a 10-day protest outside the Uvalde school district building, demanding answers and actions after a series of missteps by law enforcement was revealed.
SB 1738 would require any law enforcement officer in a child-involved shooting be immediately placed under administrative leave or suspension until the event can be investigated by an independent agency. The officer may be terminated, suspended or disciplined if use of force was unjustified or the officer failed to intervene to prevent the death of a child, the bill states.
“It's just common sense,” Cross said.
While not related to bills laid out Tuesday, state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, an Austin Democrat, and Gutierrez said they also support a bill filed by state Sen. Joan Huffman, a Houston Republican, related to background checks for youth.
That bill, SB 728, requires the reporting of mental health and intellectual disability information of those age 16 and older to the federal firearm background service. It was filed to match the state with new federal laws.
“(The law is) meant to make the background checks more thorough and hence make our communities and schools safer,” Huffman said.
“We've got a step in the right direction, but it's not enough,” Gutierrez said. “We need to do more. We need to do a tremendous amount more.”
Gutierrez, Eckhardt and state Sen. Jose Menendez, a San Antonio Democrat, filed a total of 21 Uvalde-inspired bills - 21 bills for the 21 lives lost.
“If any Republican wants to take a piece of legislation that we filed and make it their own, that's fine. There's no pride of authorship here. We just need to do what's right for kids, (and) we need to do what's right for Texans,” Gutierrez said.
