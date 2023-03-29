AUSTIN — A Texas bill that would bar public schools from organizing LGBTQ+Pride programs went before committee for public testimony Tuesday.
House Bill 1507, authored by state Rep. Ken King, R-Canadian, bans Texas public schools from hosting programs “dedicated to celebrating or providing special instruction regarding a sexual preference.”
It also fines violators between $500 and $10,000 and indicates that teachers who allow these programs could be fired or have their licenses suspended or revoked.
King said the bill does not name any particular group, even as much of the focus is on LGBTQ, but instead directs school districts to focus on educating kids and not on “indoctrination.”
“We're trying to protect our traditional public schools and open enrollment charter schools,” King said. “It doesn't matter what group it is, indoctrination is a thing, and we need to stop all of it and go back to teaching in schools and protect our traditional ISDs.”
Many members of the LGBTQ community denounced the bill, stating that it was Pride events in their schools that made them feel seen.
Ryan Davenport, a gay man who previously worked for the Republican Party of Texas, said the bill goes against conservative principles of less government overreach.
He added that as an assistant principal, the bill threatens teachers – “some of the most important employees in the state” – with the loss of their license.
“If the schoolhouse can't be a place where we celebrate who kids are, and teach them how to appreciate differences, then we're failing as a state and risking their lives unnecessarily,” Davenport said.
Paul Kretchmer, too, said Pride celebrations help students who identify as LGBTQ+ to feel validated and supported.
Several studies, including one by the Trevor Project, found that LGBTQ youth who found their school to be LGBTQ-affirming reported lower rates of attempted suicide.
“For many students, school is a challenging environment and having a supportive community can make all the difference in their mental health and well being,” Kretchmer said.
Even so, many, including testifier Carrie Moore, said they supported the bill in its efforts to ensure schools are a place where students learn to read, write and do arithmetic, and leave complex social conversations out of it. She added that Texas test scores continue to lag and it is on these fundamentals that schools should focus.
“Protect our kids by teaching them how to add, subtract, multiply, read, write and learn how to thrive in our society. Once they're proficient at these basics, then we can talk about the rest,” Moore said.
The bill was left pending in committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.