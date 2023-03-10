AUSTIN — A Texas bill would make ethnic studies courses in state public high schools eligible for graduation credit.
House Bill 45 was filed by state Rep. Christina Morales, D-Houston. As of Thursday afternoon, 47 other lawmakers have signed onto the bill, including state Rep. Charles Cunningham, R-Humble.
If passed, Mexican American and African American studies courses will be allowed to count toward graduation requirements.
These courses already exist, have been approved by state education leaders, and are taken by some students, but are only available as elective credits rather than qualifying as history credits.
“There's no fiscal note on this, because it's already an elective,” Morales added. “It’s already of course offered by Texas public high schools. All we're saying is that it should count toward a graduation requirement.”
Several state elected officials and community activists spoke to the importance of seeing oneself and one’s history reflected correctly and positively in history textbooks.
State Rep. Jarvis Johnson, a Houston Democrat, likened the experience of not seeing oneself in history books to flipping through a yearbook. If one was not in basketball or debate club, they are likely to flip through those pages quickly. But when they reach the page with their photo, they pause.
He added that while African American history is rooted in slavery, textbooks often bypass great African American inventors, providers and producers. The same is the case for Mexican Americans, he said.
“It's important that we have those advisory boards that can tell the true story of what history truly looks like,” Jarvis said.
Asian American studies and Native American studies courses have not yet been approved by state education leaders, but lawmakers said the next goal will be to allow those courses to qualify as well.
Lily Trieu, interim executive director of Asian Texans for Justice, told CNHI News that the organization believes that expanding ethnic studies is especially important for students that deal with issues of bullying, so that they may have a strong sense of identity.
“We know that ethnic studies helps students, not just students of color build a better sense of identity, but it helps all students, including white students, to have a better understanding of their colleagues, their peers,” Trieu said.
The push for ethnic courses in Texas comes as Florida lawmakers ban A.P. African American courses.
While Texas has not followed suit, top Republican state leaders are working to dismantle Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs. In February, Gov. Greg Abbott’s chief of staff, Gardner Pate, told state agency leaders in a memo that use of DEI policies was against federal and state employment laws. He added that hiring should only be based on merit, asserting that DEI policies illegally discriminate against certain groups, but did not name any groups.
“Indeed, rather than increasing diversity in the workplace, these DEI initiatives are having the opposite effect and are being advanced in ways that proactively encourage discrimination in the workplace,” the memo read.
Since then, the University of Texas system, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech have announced they would not use DEI statements in their hiring practices.
“The issue is not diversity — the issue is that equity is not equality, and DEI hiring practices conflate the two,” said Renae Eze, Abbott’s communications director.
