AUSTIN — Texas lawmakers are considering a bill that would set standards on books available in school libraries and expand parental rights.
State Sen. Angela Paxton, R-Houston and author of the bill, said she has been “shocked” by the content found in school libraries.
“This is not simply inappropriate, it’s harmful, and we must fix this problem and protect our Texas students,” Paxton said. “This bill seeks to ensure that all students, regardless of their school or school district, can safely enjoy a school library that adheres to these best and safe practices.”
Senate Bill 13 would require public school libraries to adhere to standards set by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.
Although districts currently are encouraged to follow the standards, they are not required to, Paxton said.
The bill also would create local school library advisory councils that would include parents, and establish parental rights regarding public school library catalogs and access to a child’s library materials.
“SB 13 brings structure and transparency to the processes. It also brings standards for school library book acquisitions and review policies to ensure that school library collections are appropriate for their campuses based on state standards relating to grade age, developmental appropriateness and community values,” Paxton said.
An identical bill in the Texas House, House Bill 5251, remains pending in committee.
Paxton said she believes this bill would work in conjunction with a House-led bill known as the READERS Act. That bill looks to eliminate “sexually explicit books” from school libraries.
SB 13 received mixed reviews from public testifiers.
Hillary Hickland, a mother from Belton County, described how difficult it was for her to get certain books removed from her child’s school library.
Hickland said she favors the bill because it establishes a baseline so that “books can no longer sneak in through a bulk purchase, or through one individual curating a collection that suits their own biases.”
Paige Duggins-Clay, an attorney with the Intercultural Development Research Association, said she fears the bill will have the unintended consequence of silencing minority voices.
Maggie Stern, with Children's Defense Fund of Texas, agreed, adding that she is most opposed to the establishment of the five-member advisory councils, a majority of whom must be parents.
“Let's trust librarians and teachers to work with parents and students to find books that fit students’ age, reading level and interests,” Stern said. “We don't need to add bureaucratic red tape to the book buying process.”
