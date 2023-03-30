AUSTIN — A bicameral, bipartisan effort in the Texas Legislature would end any Texas participation in the forced harvesting of organs in China.
Senate Bill 1040, with companion bill House Bill 2025, prohibits health benefit plans from paying for organ transplants where the organ originates from a country where “the risk is extremely high that the organ would come from an illicit source,” said state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, a Brenham Republican and author of the bill.
“The primary intent of SB 1040 is to prevent Texans from unknowingly becoming complicit in forced organ harvesting,” Kolkhorst said.
Kolkhorst said the bill primarily targets organs from China, where it has become a standard practice to imprison citizens — typically of minority religious groups — and sell their organs for profit to the state, according to testimony from victims, who spoke about their traumatic experiences during in the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services meeting Wednesday.
Crystal Chen said she was sentenced to four and a half years of forced labor for not denouncing her religion Falun Gong.
Chen said she was tortured regularly as well as subjected to frequent EKG and blood tests.
She said she later learned only those of her religion were subjected to the tests as a prelude to forced organ transplants. The tests allowed China to establish a large bio database to quickly match donors and recipients, she said.
“Had my blood type and tissue type been a match for an organ recipient, I would not be able to be here today,” Chen said.
She added: “A large pool of Falun Gong practitioners could be killed on demand, which enables China to promise short waiting times for organs, attracting a lot of organ tourism.”
Staff in Kolkhorst’s office said to their knowledge no other state has taken the steps seen in SB 1040.
“In Texas we celebrate the donation and the voluntary giving up of organs because we consider it a gift of life. Unfortunately, some countries do not respect life,” Kolkhorst said. “(SB 1040) sends a message that Texas will not tolerate this barbaric practice.”
