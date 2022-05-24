AUSTIN — The Texas Association of School Boards pulled its membership from the National School Board Association after an independent investigation found the national organization lacked operational and internal controls and processes.
“We have been intently waiting for the release of this independent investigation for nearly two months,” TASB Executive Director Dan Troxell said in a statement Monday. “With this report now available, it’s clear that NSBA’s internal processes and controls do not meet the good governance practices that TASB expects and requires in a member organization.”
The investigation arose after an NSBA memo leaked in September suggested threats of violence by parents at school board meetings was “a form of domestic terrorism.” The organization, which represents local school boards, asked the Biden Administration to investigate claims of threats and violence occurring during school board meetings. Soon after, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the FBI would look into the issue.
The memo and organization received immediate backlash particularly from conservatives who are pushing for more parental influence on student education and believe their parental and First Amendment rights are being squashed.
NSBA later walked back the language and apologized. Then internal emails between U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and NSBA leaders revealed that top White House officials had possibly been involved in drafting the letter that set off the FBI probe. Texas, along with 13 states, then sued the Biden Administration in March in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit to get more information on possible White House involvement.
“There is no way the NSBA can justify why they referred to concerned parents across the country as ‘domestic terrorists’ when it is obvious that they are being targeted for their political beliefs,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said at the time. “The Biden Administration cannot silence parents for exercising their constitutional rights and treat them like terrorists simply for having concerns about what their children are being taught.”
However, fact checking and analysis by the Associated Press and others found that the NSBA was not asking the Administration to label parents protesting at school board meetings as “terrorists," but rather those who threatened violence. In fact, the NSBA documented more than 20 cases in several states of threats, harassment and intimidation.
The memo was released under NSBA’s former Interim Director and CEO Chip Slaven. Slaven has since been replaced by John Heim who said the letter “directly contradicts our core commitments to parent engagement, local control, and nonpartisanship.”
“Looking ahead, I am eager to continue our joint focus on the most important work at hand—ensuring that every child has equitable access to excellent education,” Heim said in a statement. “We must continue to prioritize the pressing topics impacting our students and teachers.”
Even so, Troxell said improvements made under new NSBA leadership have not been aggressive enough to overcome TASB’s concerns.
“Our decision to end our membership in the NSBA will not impact TASB’s work to ensure Texas public education has a strong voice and presence in Washington, D.C.,” Troxell said. “As always, we’re focused on supporting our members and the advancement of their advocacy agenda — both here in Austin and in our nation’s capital.
