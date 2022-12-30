Texas AG wants TikTok to raise maturity rating

AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton signed on to a letter from a number of states to Apple and Google demanding they raise the maturity rating of the popular video platform TikTok, his office said Wednesday.
Google Play currently displays a “T” rating, indicating that TikTok is generally suitable for ages 13 and older, while Apple displays a “12+” age rating, a news release said.
Paxton argues that current TikTok ratings are misleading because the popular video app also contains “a number of explicit videos” that appear in its suggestion feeds. He said this allows minors to view content that isn’t age-appropriate without seeking it out.
A coalition of states that have signed on to the letter would like the rating to be listed as 17+.
“This deception has real consequences for kids and parents,” the letter to Google reads. “Parents rely on Google Play’s age-rating descriptions when deciding which apps they will allow their kids to use. ...Exposure to drug, alcohol and tobacco content on social media makes kids more likely to use or experiment with those illicit substances in real life.”
The coalition threatened legal action should neither company amend the maturity rating.
Paxton has lodged other complaints against TikTok over the past year.
In February, Paxton’s office launched an investigation into TikTok for potential connection to human trafficking.
Earlier this month, Gov. Greg Abbott joined several states in banning the use of TikTok on any government-issued devices.
Representatives from TikTok, Apple and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the latest letter.
