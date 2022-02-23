Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Cloudy with freezing rain becoming likely after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with freezing rain becoming likely after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.