AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in an opinion released Monday that gender-affirming procedures for minors and prescription of puberty blockers constitutes as child abuse under Texas law.
Paxton argued that such procedures and treatments can cause “mental or emotional injury to a child”, adding that they can cause a “physical injury that results in substantial harm to the child.”
“The Texas Family Code is clear — causing or permitting substantial harm to the child or the child’s growth and development is child abuse,” the opinion stated. “Courts have held that an unnecessary surgical procedure that removes a healthy body part from a child can constitute a real and significant injury or damage to the child.”
In addition to “mental or emotional injury”, Paxton argued that sex change operations violate an individual’s right to procreate, stating that these procedures would cause an individual to be permanently sterilized.
LGBTQ advocates immediately denounced Paxton's opinion, stating that it ignores best-practice standards of health care for transgender youth that are evidence-based, rooted in science.
CEO of Equality Texas Ricardo Martinez said Texans should remain skeptical of “campaign stunts disguised as legal opinions from a corrupt politician who has no expertise in health care and who has built their career spreading disinformation about marginalized communities.”
“All children deserve to grow up healthy and learn to take care of their bodies in a way that helps them live full, happy lives,” Martinez said. “For transgender kids, this might include gender-affirming care that has been endorsed by pediatricians and proven to help kids’ mental health and future wellbeing.”
The Human Rights Campaign said in a statement that against the advice from child welfare and medical groups, Paxton continues "his baseless attempts to deny children and families the life-saving care they need."
"These private medical decisions should be left to families and trained health care providers," the organization said.
The opinion is another set back in transgender rights for youth in Texas. Last year, the state legislature passed a law that requires student athletes to play on sports teams that correspond with the gender listed on their birth certificates, issued at birth.
Supporters of the law said it protected women’s sports from what they characterized as unfair competition. That law went into effect in January.
Legislators have also signaled a desire to extend that law to college athletes in the next session.
“There is no doubt that these procedures are ‘abuse’ under Texas law, and thus must be halted,” Paxton said. “I’ll do everything I can to protect against those who take advantage of and harm young Texans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.