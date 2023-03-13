AUSTIN — Texas recorded its 16th consecutive month of all-time total jobs in January, according to data by the Texas Workforce Commission released Friday.
Texas added 48,600 positions in January 2023, reaching 13.78 million total nonfarm jobs, the report said. Since January 2022, 654,100 jobs have been added in Texas, marking an annual growth rate of 5%, data shows.
“The Texas economy is the envy of America, growing jobs faster than the nation over the past year,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a Tweet.
Leisure and hospitality led job growth in January with 8,300 positions added, followed by professional and business services, which grew by 8,100 jobs.
Construction and manufacturing employment added 5,900 jobs each over the month. For the second consecutive month, every major industry had positive employment growth, the TWC said.
“The continued growth in our Texas labor market serves as a testament to the resilience and innovation of our Texas employers,” said Aaron Demerson, TWC commissioner representing employers, in a statement.
The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also increased by 0.1% to 3.9% from a revised rate of 3.8% in December 2022, but has remained below 4% since March 2022, data shows.
Rates that are seasonally adjusted reflect seasonal trends, such as construction in the summer and holiday hiring in the winter, and are considered a more accurate reflection of unemployment than unadjusted numbers.
The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Areas reported the lowest unemployment rate in the state with an unadjusted rate of 2.7%, data shows.
The Amarillo MSA and Austin-Round Rock MSA followed at 3.2% and 3.3%, respectively.
The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metropolitan statistical area reported the highest unemployment rate that was not adjusted at 7.1%, it said.
“The Texas economy continues to grow, and Texas has more people working than ever before,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The growth we’re seeing in the Lone Star State leads the nation, and TWC will continue to support efforts for continued growth.”
