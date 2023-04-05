AUSTIN -- An anti-abortion group is calling on lawmakers to pass a bill that punishes the mother for having an abortion, a step further than most Texas pro-life groups.
More than 100 people gathered at the Texas Capitol as part of an Abolish Abortion Texas rally on Saturday.
The advocates are pushing for lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 2198 by state Sen. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood, and its companion bill in the House, HB 2709.
The bill establishes rights for unborn fetuses and instills criminal liability for anyone who aids in the abortion of a fetus, including the mother.
Bradley Pierce, president of the organization, added that the bill also makes it illegal to pressure a pregnant person to have an abortion.
It is still legal in Texas for women to use medication ordered through the mail to induce abortion, Pierce said.
Most pro-life organizations in Texas agree that the mother should not be criminalized for having an abortion, instead targeting physicians, medical staff and clinics.
In 2021, Texas imposed a Heartbeat Act that prohibited abortions to take place after a fetal heartbeat is detected. This outlawed abortions of those who were around six weeks pregnant or longer, before many people know they are pregnant.
Texas also imposed a trigger law that banned all abortions in the state should the U.S. Supreme Court decree Roe v. Wade unconstitutional. That clearance came last summer when a majority of justices ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that individual states have the right to determine their own abortion laws.
Even so, abolitionists said they do not believe it is enough.
“All those bills, the Heartbeat Bill, the Trigger Bill and the Dobbs case all continue to allow for mothers to abort their own children,” Pierce said.
Joe Pojman, executive director of Texas Alliance for Life, one of the largest pro-life organizations in the state, said the organization “strongly supports” where Texas currently stands in its abortion laws. He added that recent statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission Induced Termination of Pregnancy report found that abortions in the state have plummeted from thousands per month to zero elective abortions and a handful of abortions to protect the life of the mother.
“At no time in our work toward protecting life have we supported legislation in favor of prosecuting mothers,” Pojman said. “Women facing unplanned pregnancies need compassionate support and alternatives to abortion, not criminal prosecution.”
“It’s important now that we focus on maintaining our pro-life gains, expanding funding for the state's alternatives-to-abortion program, and holding rogue DAs accountable who say they will not enforce Texas pro-life laws,” he added.
