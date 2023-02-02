AUSTIN — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is urging Texans on Medicaid to ensure their information is updated in order to avoid gaps in coverage
The federal government will end the continuous Medicaid coverage requirement on March 31, and all Medicaid recipients will need to have their eligibility redetermined. The HHSC is asking Texans to ensure their contact information is updated so they can more easily contact them when it becomes time to verify coverage needs.
By visiting www.yourtexasbenefits.com, recipients can verify their information as well as opt-in for electronic notices.
In March 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Congress provided states with enhanced Medicaid funding that included a requirement for continuous coverage. Under the federal omnibus spending plan passed into law last month, the continuous coverage requirement ends March 31.
Texas’ Medicaid population is approximately 5.6 million.
Federal guidance requires HHSC to conduct a renewal for all Medicaid recipients over a 12-month period. During this time, recipients who respond timely to renewal packets or requests for information from HHSC will have their Medicaid coverage continue until HHSC completes a redetermination to confirm if they are eligible to continue receiving benefits, a news release said.
“We have been working on several fronts to prepare for this and to ensure the transition is as seamless as possible. Our priority right now is to promote awareness and to help our clients understand the timeline and the steps that need to be taken to redetermine eligibility,” said HHSC Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young, in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.