After votes were tallied Saturday evening, Terry Thomas was elected to the post of councilman for Place 1 on the Greenville City Council.
The runoff election was called after the May 1 municipal election, in which Thomas fell just short of the 50% needed to win, against two opponents, Brian Hudgeons and Ramon Rodriguez. With Thomas and Hudgeons getting the most and second-to-most votes, respectively, the runoff election was between the two of them.
Thomas won the runoff election for the seat with nearly 80% of the vote (223 votes out of a total of 280).
Thomas has lived in Greenville for more than 40 years since retiring from the Air Force. After leaving the military, he has worked as a program manager at E-Systems (now L3Harris), and later in marketing and sales for multiple hotels across northeast Texas. He has also been highly active in the Greenville community, serving with the American Cancer Society, the Greenville Tourism and Advisory Board, and the Greenville Board of Development.
In 2016, Thomas was the recipient of Greenville’s “Worthy Citizen” award.
