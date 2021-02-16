Hunt County and all of North Texas awoke Tuesday morning to find the coldest temperatures in decades, with snow and ice remaining on the ground.
Residents of the area were dealing with rolling electrical blackouts and low to no water pressure, while schools and government offices closed due to the cold.
The National Weather Service reported the thermometer at Majors Field, the City of Greenville Municipal Airport, fell to -3 degrees Tuesday morning, with the temperature only rising to about 13 degrees by lunchtime.
The several inches of snow and sleet which fell between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning did not melt away and were expected to be covered with even more wintry precipitation between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, making driving conditions hazardous.
Most residents in the area were dealing with off and on power outages during the storm, as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) called for rolling blackouts, unable to keep up with the unprecedented demand for electricity.
Governor Greg Abbott declared the reform of ERCOT an emergency item this legislative session, calling on the legislature to investigate ERCOT and ensure Texans never again experience power outages on the scale they have seen over the past several days.
“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” said Governor Abbott. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather,” Abbott said. “This is unacceptable. Reviewing the preparations and decisions by ERCOT is an emergency item so we can get a full picture of what caused this problem and find long-term solutions. I thank my partners in the House and Senate for acting quickly on this challenge, and I will work with them to enhance Texas’ electric grid and ensure that our state never experiences power outages like this again.”
The blackouts were reported to be responsible for the problems water utility systems faced in trying to maintain water pressure, as the pumps used to supply the water would be forced to shut down each time the power was curtailed.
