AUSTIN — Texas teachers backed a state bill to address teacher retention.
Senate Bill 9 follows Teacher Vacancy Taskforce recommendations and funnels additional funding for teacher incentives, pay raises for teachers with larger increases in smaller districts to help overcome economies of scale, and greater support for teachers managing student behavior, among others.
“Teaching has always been a challenging profession, but more and more we're finding that teachers are overburdened and not feeling valued. This has led to many of them leaving the profession,” said state Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe and author of the bill.
A survey by the Charles Butt Foundation found that 77% of teachers surveyed seriously considered leaving the profession in 2022.
SB 9, through multiple parts, looks to address that, by also allocating funding to recruit retired teachers back to the classroom and directing districts to complete a teacher time study. The study will clock teacher hours spent conducting lessons, completing required non-instructional duties and professional development requirements. Then, districts will be required to refine schedules to ensure teachers have sufficient time during normal working hours to complete tasks, per the bill.
Jennifer Kuehne, a special education teacher and member of the task force, said in addition to her support for increased teacher allotment, which she said “will attract and retain quality and experienced teachers, she also favors the time study.
“There is a belief among teachers that others misunderstand the workday and demands of teachers' time. constraints and teacher burnout is one of the reasons many teachers are leaving our profession. A time study would quantify the hours professional educators work and ensure the ongoing success of our students,” Kuehne said.
Amanda Baehre, a middle school English teacher, thanked lawmakers for their thoughtfulness when crafting the bill, adding that she felt heard.
Baehre said she has also participated in the Teacher Incentive Allotment, a pathway for top teachers to earn six-figure salaries and retain effective teachers in hard-to-staff schools. She credits participation in the program for 100% growth in her students.
The bill offers several allotment increases to encourage districts to install mentorship programs and offer higher pay in rural campuses.
“I feel like sometimes I'm in my silo as a teacher,” she said. “Just hearing all the things that y'all thought about and the things that you discussed, I really appreciate it.”
Creighton said the bill totals $3.3 billion in additional school funding.
This includes a $2,000 across-the-board pay raise for teachers, as well as $4,000 pay raise for teachers who are below the state average salary.
While the bill focuses pay raises on teachers and classroom support staff, Creighton said as the lawmakers move through the budget proces he intends to include additional raises for other school staff.
“We all know that teachers are the backbone of our education system,” Creighton said. “It's our goal here to help our Texas teachers with (their) family's budget and outlook, and we're going to do that like never before and be consistent with it.”
The bill was left pending in committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.