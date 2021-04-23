A teacher with the Greenville Independent School District, who took a photo of her foot on the neck of a student, has resigned from the district.
The staged photo, taken Tuesday on the campus of Lamar Elementary School, was posted on Facebook and drew widespread outrage in Greenville and elsewhere as it was posted on the same day as the verdicts were announced in the Derek Chauvin murder case. Chauvin was convicted of all counts Tuesday in connection with the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
District officials issued a statement Friday afternoon, indicating the subject of the teacher’s termination was scheduled to be considered during the Greenville ISD board meeting Tuesday, prior to the resignation being submitted through the teacher’s attorney.
“We deeply regret the distress this incident has caused, and I am accepting the teacher’s resignation,” Superintendent Dr. Demetrus said in Friday’s announcement. “Nonetheless, we will report what occurred to the State Board for Educator Certification. They will determine what action might be taken concerning her teaching certificate. In Greenville ISD we strongly believe that all individuals, especially the students entrusted to our care, must be treated with dignity and respect. We will address the seriousness of these activities with our entire staff. We will also develop strategies to address future staff training.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.