Citing a personal health concern, newly elected District 2 Greenville City Councilman Byron Taylor resigned his council seat effective immediately.
In a letter dated today, Taylor wrote: “I made this extremely difficult decision to resign, with the help of my family, because of a personal health concern. I wish you all success in your endeavors in making Greenville a better community.”
Taylor won a seat on the City Council on May 7 by defeating incumbent Place 2 Councilman Al Atkins 278-119.
A special election will be called to fill the seat.
Taylor has been involved in Greenville’s civic affairs since arriving here in 2005 as a Hurricane Katrina evacuee. Among other things, he has led the Chamber of Commerce and Keep Greenville Beautiful. He also was a co-founder of Hunt County Public Art and Hearts for the Arts, and he’s been involved in community revitalization projects.
