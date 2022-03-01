After early voting, incumbent U.S. Rep. Van Taylor was leading a field of challengers in the Republican primary for U.S. House District 3, which includes Hunt County.
After early voting, Taylor was commanding 51.52% of the vote. His next closest challenger was Keith Self with 26.31%. Suzanne Harp was running third with 18.63% of the vote. Rickey Williams and Jeremy Ivanovskis were far behind at 2.37% and 1.17%, respectively.
If Taylor does not receive at least 50% of the vote, a runoff with his next closest challenger will be held May 24.
