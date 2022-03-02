Facing a crowded field of challengers, incumbent U.S. Rep. Van Taylor was unable to fend off a runoff election as he failed to obtain 50% of the vote in the Republican primary for U.S. House District 3, which includes Hunt and Collin counties.
Taylor, who got crossways with some in his party for supporting creation of the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee, fell just shy of the 50% threshold. He will face second-place finisher Keith Self on May 24.
Taylor garnered 48.71% of the vote, and Self claimed 26.51%. Suzanne Harp took 20.82% and Rickey Williams and Jeremy Ivanovskis were far behind at 2.69% and 1.27%, respectively.
The winner of the Republican runoff with square off in November against Democrat Sandeep Srivastava of Plano. Srivastava defeated Doc Shelby of Royse City 62% to 38%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.