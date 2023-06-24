A popular walking trail through the northern edge of Hunt County will soon also be a place for parents to pause and read a story to their children.
Trail Tales is a new project undertaken by the United Way of Hunt County and will be installed this week along the Wolfe City Rail Trail, according to United Way of Hunt County board member Richard Jack.
“Trail Tales is a series of stands that contains pages from a children’s book,” Jsck said. “It provides an opportunity for families to read to a child while taking a walk in a park or trail.
Jack said the Hunt County project will be installed at the Wolfe City trail head behind the post office.
“The project is a partnership between United Way of Hunt County, Kiwanis Club of Wolfe City, Masonite, Wolfe City Library, and Hunt County Kids,” Jack said. “Masonite used their in-house craftsmanship and tools to build beautiful weather-proof stands as a service to the community. The Kiwanis Club will maintain the stands and provide the site. The Wolfe City Library will partner with Hunt County Kids to provide books.”
The installation of the posts will be at noon Monday, while the completion of the stands and first book pages will be on at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Northeast Texas Trail is a former rail corridor that stretches 130 miles from Farmersville to New Boston.
The Wolfe City Rail Trail is part of the Chaparral Rails-to-Trails, which is in turn a portion of the Northeast Texas Trail, or NETT. It is the fifth longest trail in America and the longest in Texas.
In August 2022 the trail received a $20 million grant to repair and build new bridges; build new bike lanes, sidewalks, and shared use paths with accessible ramps; clear and upgrade trail surfaces.; install trail amenities and traffic control devices such as lighting, lane markings and beacons; and add and improve landscaping.
The Chaparral Rails-to-Trails Inc. manages the section from Farmersville to Paris, which includes Merit, Celeste and Wolfe City, and is one of eight local rail bank entities which is overseeing the project.
The NETT webpage is netexastrail.org and has an interactive map and history of the trail and the Wolfe City Rail Trail page is at WolfeCityRailTrail.org
