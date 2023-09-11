Local law enforcement agencies recently joined forces to combat the menace of drug dealing within our county. On the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 30, a joint operation between the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and the Greenville Police Department narcotics unit culminated in a significant drug raid in the 4700 block of Moulton Street.
The efforts of these officers have resulted in the apprehension of two individuals who were allegedly involved in the illicit drug trade. The arrest of these individuals was the culmination of diligent investigative work by the HCSO narcotics and interdiction units – reflecting their unwavering commitment to the safety of our community.
The operation resulted in the confiscation of not only illegal narcotics but also four firearms, a substantial amount of cash and various illicit substances – including methamphetamines, cocaine, fentanyl and flunitrazepam (commonly known as “ruffies”).
This comprehensive approach demonstrates the dedication of our local law enforcement agencies in ensuring the safety of our neighborhoods.
Sheriff Terry Jones says Hunt County law enforcement will not stop working to combat drug dealing; adding “this activity will not be tolerated and we will continue to investigate the sale of illegal narcotics at this location and any other location."
The successful joint operation sends a clear message that drug dealing and its associated dangers will not be allowed to thrive within our community.
We applaud the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, the Greenville Police Department and all those involved in this operation for their commitment to creating a safer and more secure environment for all of us. As residents of this community, it is our collective responsibility to support and encourage these efforts to maintain the peace and security we all cherish.
Together, we can build a brighter future for Hunt County – one where illegal drug activities are eradicated and our neighborhoods remain safe havens for all.
