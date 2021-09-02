Vendors have begun displaying their wares at the 21st Annual Greenville Swap Meet and 17th Annual Car Show which began today at the Hunt County Fairgrounds and is scheduled to run through Saturday.
The Greenville Swap Meet was begun in 2000 by the Northeast Texas Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America as a way for automobile enthusiasts to display and/or sell their automobiles and parts, and has grown to include more than 350 vendors.
Admission is free to the swap meet and car show, with parking $3.
Registration for the car show is set at 9 a.m. Saturday, voting starts at noon and the awards will be presented at 2 p.m.
The mailing address for the Greenville Swap Meet is Greenville Swap Meet, P.O. BOX 9194 Greenville, Texas 75404-9194 or additional information is available by calling Roy at 903-454-8575 or by email at reg.gvlswpmt@yahoo.com
Additional information for the swap meet is available by calling 903-408-7070 or 903-453-4802, by email at treasurer@netraaca.com, or online at http://greenvilleswapmeet.com/index.html
