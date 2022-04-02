Judging was underway during the lunch hour for the 18th Annual Car Show at the Hunt County Fairgrounds, while a huge crowds came out to browse a while during the 22nd Annual Greenville Swap Meet.
The swap meet began Thursday and is scheduled to wrap up today, while awards for the car show will be presented at 2 p.m.
The Greenville Swap Meet was started in 2000 by the Northeast Texas Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America as a way for automobile enthusiasts to display and/or sell their automobiles and parts, and has grown to include more than 350 vendors.
Admission is free to both events, with parking $3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.