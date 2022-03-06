Law enforcement agencies in Rockwall and Royse City are investigating a reported rolling gun battle which was said to have occurred along Interstate 30 between the two cities Sunday afternoon, resulting in multiple arrests.
The Rockwall Police Department issued a statement indicating that at approximately 1:35 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of a rolling disturbance that originated in Royse City between three vehicles traveling west on the interstate. Multiple 911 callers indicated suspects in two of the vehicles were shooting at each other.
A silver Hyundai SUV involved in the incident exited westbound and caused a crash on Ridge Road under the I-30 bridge. Three suspects ran from the location as officers arrived. Two were quickly taken into custody and a third was located near the scene by a Rockwall County Deputy. The other vehicle involved in the shooting was stopped by a Rockwall County Deputy at Dalrock and Interstate 30. None of the involved parties were injured and the shooting is currently under investigation by the Royse City Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.