The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement this morning concerning an officer involved shooting in the county Thursday during which a suspect was injured:
On November 10, 2022, at approximately 3:35PM, the Hunt County Sheriff’s office responded to a burglary call in the 1200 block of County Road 3619 in Quinlan, deputies at that time took a burglary report. At approximately 8:34PM the Hunt County sheriff’s Office received a call that the suspect was back at the location and shots were fired at the complainant. When deputies arrived, the suspect fired shots at the officer and gunfire was exchanged. The exchange of gunfire resulted in the suspect being injured. At this time the suspect is at the hospital being treated for his injuries. No officers received injuries during the exchange. This is all the information available at the time of this release. This is an ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones would like to thank all the law enforcement agencies and American Medical Response for their assistance. Sheriff Terry Jones would also like to commend his deputies for the way they responded and handled this situation.
Additional updates will be posted as they become available.
