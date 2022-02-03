COMMERCE — One person was taken into custody this afternoon, after allegedly threatening students at Texas A&M University-Commerce with a knife.
After an initial report came in of an individual having been stabbed, the university issued a statement shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, indicating that Texas A&M University-Commerce Police officers responded to a call at the Morris Recreation Center for an altercation. According to the UPD, a subject was threatening others with a knife. The subject was immediately taken into custody. No stabbing occurred.
No additional details were immediately released.
