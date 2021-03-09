Rockwall County is considered the second most generous county in Texas, at least according to a financial management firm.
SmartAsset ranked Texas counties based on the percentage of tax returns itemizing charitable contributions. The firm also looked at contributions as a percentage of income — Rockwall also ranked highly in this category, according to the data.
Rockwall ranked behind of Kendall County — just west of San Antonio in the Hill Country — but ahead of Collin and Denton counties. Using data from the Internal Revenue Service, SmartAsset said 14.4% of Rockwall residents itemized charitable deductions during the 2020 filing period. Collin County had 13.7%, while Denton finished with 12.9%.
How COVID-19 will play into the next report is unclear but there’s plenty of evidence to suggest that charitable giving was up in 2020 as many Texans wrestled with the weight of the pandemic’s impact locally.
Nationally, Benton County in Arkansas posted a perfect score in SmartAsset’s generosity index of 100. The county is the home of Walmart’s world headquarters and many of the company’s top executives live there. In terms of contributions, Benton County residents gave 11.3% of their income to charity — more than double of what residents of counties ranked in the top 10.
Kendall County was the only one from Texas to rank in the top 100 nationally.
Texas’ most-generous counties
1. Kendall County
2. Rockwall County
3. Collin County
4. Denton County
5. Fort Bend County
6. Travis County
7. Montgomery County
8. Gillespie County
9. Comal County
10. Midland County
