The Cash Fire Department is reporting it was among the units responding to a structure fire in Campbell overnight.
At approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Cash Fire was dispatched to a residential structure fire In Campbell. Arriving crews found a two story structure with heavy fire showing from the second floor. Units on scene deployed two attack lines to the second floor to try and make a stop on the fire. A second alarm was called and several more departments showed up to assist, including Campbell, Greenville, Lone Oak, Commerce, Celeste and the Commerce E-Corps.
The fire was brought under control at about 11 p.m. There were no injuries on scene and the homeowner was able to get out of the house before the fire progressed.
