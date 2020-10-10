Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall released the following statement Friday evening concerning the procedures to be implemented for reopening bars in Hunt County:
Yesterday, October 8, 2020, Governor Greg Abbott released Executive Order GA-32 which allows bars and similar establishments that hold a permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (“TABC”) to offer on-premises service at 50% capacity of the total listed occupancy of the establishment starting October 14, 2020 if the bar or similar establishment is not in an area with high COVID hospitalizations (a Trauma Service Area as determined by the Texas Department of State Health Services (“DSHS”)) and if the County Judge files the requisite reopening paperwork with the TABC.
Hunt County is not designated as a Trauma Service Area by DSHS, and is eligible to apply to reopen bars and similar establishments within the county at the county judge’s discretion. In an effort to achieve the least restrictive means of combatting the threat to the public health posed by COVID-19, Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall has submitted an application to the TABC to allow opening of bars and similar establishments within the county for on-site service at 50% capacity on October 14, 2020.
As required by Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32 and in the interest of controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Hunt County, should Hunt County’s application to re-open bars and similar establishments at 50% capacity in accordance with the Governor’s most-recent Executive Order be granted by TABC, the following restrictions shall apply:
1. The bar or similar establishment may offer on-premises service only up to 50% of the total listed occupancy of the establishment. Where applicable, this 50% occupancy limit applies only indoors and does not apply to outdoor areas, but regardless of outdoor capacity social distancing and other safety protocols to reduce the spread of COVID-19 must be followed in all outdoor areas.
2. Patrons at bars or similar establishments operating under GA-32 may eat or drink only while seated, except that in an establishment that holds a permit from TABC as a brewer, distiller/rectifier, or winery, customers may sample beverages while standing so long as they are in a group of six (6) people or fewer and so long as there is at least six (6) feet of social distancing or engineering controls (such as partitions) between groups.
Bars in Hunt County will NOT RE-OPEN UNTIL THE TABC CONFIRMS THE RE-OPENING ORDER WITH THE COUNTY JUDGE’S OFFICE. When that communication is received, a second press release will be issued confirming the Judge’s receipt of that communication. Based on conversations with the TABC today, there is a possibility that the re-opening may not happen until AFTER October 14, 2020.
