One year ago today, severe thunderstorms passed through Greenville and Hunt County, causing major damage to multiple buildings downtown and elsewhere, including the Highland Terrace Baptist Church.
While initially reported as one or more tornadoes, a survey team from the National Weather Service later attributed the damage to winds gusting at 80 mph or more.
The Greenville Golden K Kiwanis warehouse at the east end of Lee Street, where it stored the materials it used create hundreds of wheelchair ramps which it gave to assist Hunt County residents with mobility issues, was completely destroyed during the storm.
The damage to the church later required a portion of the building to be demolished.
The storms caused multiple power outages and the damage took weeks to clean up, although no injuries were reported.
