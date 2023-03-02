Much of Greenville was without power Thursday night after a powerful storm packing nearly 70 mph winds moved through the city.
A gust of wind at Majors Field was clocked at 68 mph.
The storm, which moved quickly through the city, packed a wallop, leaving most of town north of Joe Ramsey Blvd. without power. Winds snapped power poles in the city and firefighters were responding to multiple transformer fires throughout the area, including in Celeste and Caddo Mills.
As of 8:42 p.m., 4,383 customers were without power in Hunt County, according to the website PowerOutage.us. In Rockwall County, 3,596 customers were without power.
Much of Greenville remained without power and there have been no reports of injuries as of 8:45 p.m.
