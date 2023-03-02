Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Periods of rain...which will be heavy at times in the evening. Becoming windy late. Low 46F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain...which will be heavy at times in the evening. Becoming windy late. Low 46F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.