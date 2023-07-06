Fire stations across Hunt County are again facing a summer of battling grass and wild fires during times of triple-digit temperatures and dangerous drought conditions.
In order to provide the personnel with some relief, an event is scheduled later this month, designed to make needed supplies available for the firefighters whenever conditions do worsen.
“Stock The Stations” is set for the Kennedy Entertainment Park, 437 FM 1903 in Greenville, on Saturday, July 29.
The event, presented by Gearheads4Christ, had previously been set for June 3, but had to be rescheduled due to weather conditions
Stock The Stations is a benefit for the Caddo Mills, Campbell, Cash, Celeste, Lone Oak, Merit, Quinlan, South Tawakoni, Tawakoni, Union Valley and Wolfe City fire departments, all of which are seeking donations of water, hydration drinks and bulk coffee.
The event is scheduled to begin with the gates opening at 5 p.m.
A concert featuring live music from Rock Dogs, Ryder Grimes and the Jeremy Rowe Band will be on stage and the event will also including a Kid Zone with a bounce house, water slide and face painting; vendor booths and food trucks, raffle prizes and a Dunk a Fire Chief booth.
There will also be an Off-Road Playground, with the second annual TDOR Trail Better Games, with all off-road vehicles welcomed.
General admission to the event is $10 per person, with children 12 and under free. Entry to the Trail Better Games is $10.
Those wanting additional information can call Sparkee at 903-259-2593.
