District Court Judge Keli Aiken on Saturday shared a story about a young girl who testified against a person who had sold her into slavery. Aiken said the child was so small and terrified that she needed help to make it up the stairs to sit in the witness chair.
“This little girl I speak of, that happened here,” Aiken said, reminding the walkers that the issue is very real and is happening here every day.
“We have human trafficking in Hunt County,” Aiken said. “We have sex trafficking, 100%.”
A crowd gathered at the Hunt County Courthouse Saturday morning to take steps to spread awareness of human trafficking and to combat it in the community. Altrusa Greenville hosted its second annual Walk For Freedom event, and the club’s Angela Franklin explained that it was part of a much larger campaign.
“This is a global walk,” Franklin said, adding it was being held in support of A21, a worldwide effort by Altrusa International to raise awareness of human trafficking.
Franklin said the idea for supporting A21’s mission began about five years ago from former Altrusa Greenville President Julia Wensel.
Altrusa International is raising funds through the walk and other events toward the creation of a book on how to observe and defend against human trafficking, similar to “Stranger Danger” publications.
“And then we will provide that book to all of the pre-K and kindergarten students in Hunt County,” Franklin said.
The book is expected to be released in early 2023.
Additional information is available at www.a21.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.