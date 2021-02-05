The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to release a statement this morning concerning a vehicle found submerged in Lake Tawakoni Thursday afternoon, which may be connected to a Quinlan woman who had been reported missing for 30 years.
Published reports indicate pieces of a Buick Skylark may belong to that of Carey Mae Parker, who had been reported missing in 1991.
Multiple searches have been conducted for Parker across southern Hunt County, including at least three in 2019.
An all day search was conducted May 23, 2019, as deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office joined with the Mark 9 K-9 unit for an inspection of the 900 block of State Highway 276 for evidence. The search included two businesses as well as several personal properties in the area.
Sheriff’s officials said at the time they had written consent to proceed with the search on all of the properties.
A search was conducted in February 2019 on private property in the Waco Bay subdivision, where a search was also conducted on Jan. 19, 2019, although nothing of evidentiary value was reported found.
Parker was last seen in March 1991, when she was 23. At the time, Parker was working night shifts at an air-conditioning company in Terrell.
According to Patricia Gager, Parker’s sister, their father said at the time that he’d contacted a friend in local law enforcement who was supposed to have filed a missing persons report.
But in 2010, after checking with the sheriff’s office, Gager discovered the department had no missing persons record on file for Parker, so one was opened – 19 years after the date she was last seen.
The properties searched in January and February 2019 covered a 100-acre grid that also included the old Parker home.
This story will be updated as soon as the official statement is released.
