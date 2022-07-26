AUSTIN — The Uvalde school board unanimously approved a resolution Monday evening urging Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session for gun reform.
The letter asks Abbott to call a special session of the Texas legislature to consider raising the minimum age to purchase semi-automatic assault-style rifles from 18 to 21.
Only the governor has the power to call a special session where lawmakers craft legislation on a predetermined topic. Abbott previously called special sessions to enact stricter voting laws and a further ban on abortion.
“I, myself, want to recommend to this board that we sign this resolution encouraging Gov. Greg Abbott to call the specialist legislative session to look at this law and look at the purchasing age limits of this law and at least at a minimum move from 18 to 21,” Superintendent Hal Harrell said during the meeting. “There's no reason for an 18 year old to have something like that.”
The resolution comes two months after an 18-year-old gunman with legally purchased firearms entered Robb Elementary School unhindered and killed 19 fourth-grade students and two teachers. The act became the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
The Uvalde City Council will consider a similar resolution during its evening meeting Tuesday, according to its agenda. Texas Democrats too have stood with the Uvalde community, urging Abbott to call a special session.
"(Abbott), listen to Uvalde. Listen to the pain the Uvalde community is feeling, and — for once in your career, we demand you — put aside the wants and needs of your NRA donors and do what's right," Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement. "Raising the age to buy an assault rifle from 18 to 21 in the State of Texas is the absolute bare minimum we can do to bring some semblance of legislative justice after the horror at Robb Elementary."
Since the tragedy, it has been revealed that nearly 400 law enforcement officers across local, state and federal agencies descended on the school but allowed 77 minutes to pass before breaching the unlocked classroom door and killing the gunman. In released body and hallway footage, officers can be seen standing around even though some knew victims remained alive in the classrooms.
The resolution is the latest step school officials are making to ensure safer campuses come next school year. The district is also working to add fencing, bulletproof windows, secure vestibules at single entry points and more before the start of the school year.
Even so, Uvalde community members have said publicly they don’t believe enough is being done. Abbott also has been under frequent scrutiny for his action with some stating he has not done enough to ensure communities, and particularly schools, are safe from gun violence.
Following the passing of the resolution, Abbott's Press Secretary Renae Eze said Abbott has in fact taken "immediate action" to address all aspects of the Uvalde tragedy.
Those include Abbott directing state agencies such as the Texas Education Agency, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and others to develop resources and plans to make schools safer.
Abbott also directed Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker of the House Dade Phelan to form special committees to investigate the tragedy and develop potential legislative policies. It was the House special committee that released an 80-page report in mid-July that provided the most in-depth account of what occurred in Uvalde that day and those following.
While Abbott, who has been a proponent of dismantling gun laws, initially said a special legislative session focused on gun reform was “on the table” days following the massacre, he has seemingly since backed off. Eze said it is still a possibility.
"As (Abbott) has said from day one, all options remain on the table as he continues working with state and local leaders to prevent future tragedies and deploy all available resources to support the Uvalde community as they heal," Eze said. "More announcements are expected in the coming days and weeks as the legislature deliberates proposed solutions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.