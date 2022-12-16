Victims of school shootings, their family members and others went before the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary in Washington, D.C., Thursday to urge lawmakers to do something about gun control.
The purpose of the hearing was to examine what happened at Uvalde and search for bipartisan solutions to gun violence as mass shootings plague the country. It has been more than six months since an 18-year-old with legally purchased assault rifles entered two classrooms in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Nineteen fourth graders and two teachers were killed.
“My question to the leaders of this country is how many children have to be murdered before they are willing to ban the chosen weapon of the school shooters? How many people have to be killed before we take reasonable steps to end murder?” said state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, who represents Uvalde.
The hearing occurred 10 years and one day after the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting, where 26 people were killed, most of them children. Sandy Hook remains the deadliest school shooting in America, followed by Uvalde.
Among the Uvalde victims was Tess Mata, 10, who was described to lawmakers as outspoken, courageous, daring, determined and the nurturing person in their family by her older sister Faith Mata, who urged lawmakers to do something so that other families may not experience the pain that hers has. She expressed frustration that little has been done to ban assault rifles.
“When is enough enough?” she asked. “This debatable topic on assault rifles should not be brought up again because someone else’s child or sibling was murdered. It’s just an excuse at this point.”
Dr. Roy Guerrero, a pediatrician in Uvalde, described witnessing deceased victims, dismembered by the impact of bullets hitting their bodies.
“(The Uvalde victims) didn’t get buried looking sweet and happy like their photos. Some are missing limbs. Some had holes in their tiny chests,” Guerrero said. “You might mistakenly imagine a funeral where a child lives peacefully in a colorful coffin, but make no mistake, there’s no peace in the death of a child by a weapon of war.”
Nicole Melchionno, a Sandy Hook survivor who was seven at the time of that shooting, told lawmakers about the toll of being a survivor of such an event can have on a person. Melchionno said she had trouble sleeping and dealt with bad anxiety for years.
“I am here today to beg you to please do everything in your power to enact measures that prevent everything you care about being lost within seconds. Because with no action, it is not a matter of if, it is a matter of who is next and we ran out of time over a decade ago,” she said.
Conservative lawmakers and speakers, including U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, attempted to take the discussion off gun reform and focus on other issues such as fatherlessness, lack of mental health resources and the need for Christian teaching in school.
“If we’re not going to get back to teaching morality, Judeo-Christian principles on which we were founded … We’re going to have to get rid of freedom of speech. We’re going to have to get rid of freedom of assembly,” Gohmert said. “This constitution won’t work the way we are teaching children.”
Guerrero shot back at the claims, stating that as a pediatrician he sees excellent and present parents who have children who suffer from mental illnesses that have nothing to do with how they were raised.
“Don’t sit here and tell me it’s because this kid wasn’t raised right or because they were suicidal, went to depression and didn’t have a therapist,” Guerrero said. “Maybe that is all a part of it, but every single one of these people, every single one of these monsters, had access to this type of weapon.”
