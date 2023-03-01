Uvalde parents, activists rally in Austin against gun violence

AUSTIN — Gun safety advocates are demanding change in Texas gun laws.
Hundreds gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday, including the families of Uvalde victims calling upon lawmakers to pass what they characterized as “common-sense” gun legislation this session.
“We were promised that we would be the last. We were promised that there would be change but four years and six days later, it was deja vu,” said Christina Delgado, an advocacy associate for Community Justice Action Fund and parent of a Santa Fe High School survivor.
Most speakers spoke of the anger they feel because nothing had been done to reduce gun violence in Texas.
In the last five years, Texas has been the site of several mass shootings including Santa Fe High School, which resulted in 10 deaths; Sutherland Springs, 26 deaths; El Paso, 23 deaths; Odessa, seven deaths; and most recently Uvalde that resulted in 21 deaths.
Caitlyne Gonzales, 10, who was inside the classrooms involved in the Uvalde mass shooting last May, described waiting for 77 minutes for law enforcement aid, even as hundreds of responding officers stood outside the classroom door.
She told of running barefoot over glass to the funeral home next door once law enforcement entered the classroom, and learning that her best friend was dead.
“I shouldn’t have to be here right now, but I am because my friends can’t,” she said. “Gov. (Greg) Abbott has done nothing to protect my friends.”
Advocates are calling on lawmakers to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21.
The Uvalde gunman legally purchased two assault rifles days after his 18th birthday.
They are also in favor of universal background checks and red flag laws that would allow family members or police to go to court to seek removal of a gun from someone who may be a danger to themselves or others.
Recent University of Houston polling shows 86% of Texans said they support legislation that would require criminal background checks on all gun buyers, including those buying at gun shows and private sales. Additionally, 83% of Texans said they support legislation that would allow judges to take guns away from people shown to be a danger to themselves or others. And, about 81% of Texans also said they support legislation that would require a three-day mandatory waiting period between the purchase of a firearm and when a person can take possession of it.
“Everybody within their lifetime will eventually know someone who's died by a gun, and that's unacceptable in America,” said Shannon Flores, organizer for Giffords Gun Owners for Safety. “It takes all of us, not only survivors and those touched by gun violence, but regular, everyday Texans must speak out.”
Texas Republicans have not supported gun legislation, instead pointing to their initiatives to improve mental health resources and school hardening measures.
Abbott said he favors legislation that funds safety upgrades for schools, codifies the intruder detection audit process, and requires school campus maps to be provided to local law enforcement
“Children must also have safe schools,” Abbott said during his state of the state speech two weeks ago. “We must establish the safest standards, and then use the newly created Chief of School Safety to mandate compliance with those standards, and we must provide more mental health professionals in our schools.”
