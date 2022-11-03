AUSTIN — Families of the Uvalde victims gathered at the Texas Capitol in Austin on Tuesday in celebration of Dia de los Muertos, a two-day holiday that reunites the living with the dead, but their main message was clear: Texans need to vote.
Families and community members paid respect to the 21 victims who died in May after an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School and killed students and teachers in two fourth-grade classrooms. The tragedy marks the worst school shooting in Texas history.
Dia de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday where families build ofrendas, or altars, to honor and welcome the spirits of their deceased loved ones. The two-day celebration is held on Nov. 1-2 each year. Similar events to honor the victims of Uvalde were held in San Antonio, Dallas and Houston.
Families of the Uvalde victims used the event to remind Texans to vote, each speaking to the crowd.
Kimberly Rubio, mother of victim Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, urged Texans to vote for candidates who support more restrictions on guns.
“As we look to our leaders after the tragedy, we were met with callous opposition for long overdue gun reform. So today, we stand for Lexi, and as her voice, we demand action,” Rubio said. “The governor’s race is one of the most anticipated races this midterm election. I’m sure you’ve heard us voice our support for Beto (O’Rourke) but this is about more than one man and one office. This is about sending a message to those in positions of power. If our children aren’t safe, neither are your jobs.”
Vincent Salazar, father of victim Layla Marie Salazar; Veronica Mata, mother of Tess Marie Mata; Felicha Martinez, mother of Xavier Lopez; Nikki Cross, mother of Uziyah Garcia; Angel Garza, father of Amerie Jo Garza; and Jazmin Cazares, sister of victim Jackie Cazares, all encouraged Texans to make their voices heard in the midterm election.
Following the speeches, attendees walked the oferenda — adorned with photos of the children and teachers, candles and marigolds — to the governor’s mansion across the street where mariachis performed.
“This has gone on long enough,” Salazar said. “You can’t go to church; you can’t go to school. I think it is time for everyone to come out and vote like your life depends on it because it literally does.”
He added: “We don’t want you to be standing up here with us.”
Early voting ends Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
