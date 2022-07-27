Uvalde City Council promises to investigate police involved in tragedy, calls for special session

AUSTIN — The Uvalde City Council vowed to investigate city police officers who responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 21 dead in May.
Council members also unanimously approved a resolution urging Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session for gun reform.
“All responding police officers that were there at Robb Elementary are going to get interviewed,” council member Everardo Zamora said during the council meeting Tuesday night. “Everybody that is Uvalde PD that was there will be held accountable for their actions.”
The call to have officers investigated comes more than two months after the shooting and more than a week after an 80-page report by a special state House committee found that nearly 400 officers across dozens of agencies failed to act for 77-minutes even as at least some knew victims remained alive inside. Twenty-five Uvalde PD personnel responded to the scene, per the report.
Last week, acting Uvalde Police Chief Lt. Mariano Pargas was placed on administrative leave. Zamora said that is the first step in disciplinary actions and more may come, pending the investigation.
Community members called for more aggressive action, such as firing all responding officers or at least placing them on administrative leave, which none currently are.
Zamora said the council is following legal advice and referenced the attempted firing of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who remains on unpaid administrative leave with the school district. Due to jurisdictional procedures, state law enforcement officials said Arredondo was the incident commander, placing much of blame for the delay in action on his inability to control the response.
The UCISD school board was scheduled to decide whether to fire Arredondo on Saturday but the meeting was postponed because of due process concerns.
“We don't want to do it wrong; we want to do it right,” Zamora said. “That's why we're going to take our time, follow the investigation, and every police officer will be held accountable for their actions on their response.”
Council member Ernest W. "Chip" King III said the report will also include disciplinary recommendations for the responding officers.
“This investigation is looking at every single officer and what his actions -- what he did, what our policy says,” King said. “We will act on it, and we promise that to you."
Council members also want Abbott to call a special session focused on raising the minimum age to purchase a rifle from 18 to 21. The gunman, at 18 years old, legally purchased the rifle he used in the attack.
The Uvalde school board approved a similar resolution Monday.
Even though all council members were in favor of the resolution, council member Hector Luevano said he believed it was only a symbolic measure that would not lead to an actual calling of a session, adding that Abbott recorded a video speech that was played during the National Rifle Association’s annual conference in Houston just days after the massacre.
Luevano also noted that the governor is in the midst of a competitive re-election bid.
“We're asking him to call a special session, but I doubt very seriously it’s going to happen. I hope he does, I hope he calls a session but really, truly I don’t think it’s going to happen,” Luevano said.
Immediately following the tragedy, Abbott said a special session was “on the table.” His Press Secretary, Renae Eze, said the governor is still weighing different options.
"As (Abbott) has said from day one, all options remain on the table as he continues working with state and local leaders to prevent future tragedies and deploy all available resources to support the Uvalde community as they heal," Eze said. "More announcements are expected in the coming days and weeks as the legislature deliberates proposed solutions.”
