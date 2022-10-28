AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Transportation is requesting $37 billion in state funding be allocated to the department over the next biennium.
During a Texas House Appropriations Committee interim hearing Wednesday, TxDOT staff said the funding will be necessary to maintain current structures as well as develop and deliver new highway systems. Of the requested amount, 88% will be dedicated to these priorities, said TxDOT Executive Director Mark Williams.
Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Texas is expected to receive $26.9 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $537 million for bridge replacement over five years. That, combined with an $85 billion 10-year unified transportation program approved in August will help Texas develop and maintain its road system.
But Williams noted rising costs due to inflation and continued supply chain issues.
“Our nation's economic uncertainty brings challenges as we are in unprecedented times,” Williams told committee members. “With inflation reaching record highs (and) supply chain disruptions continuing across the country, TxDOT is experiencing these challenges daily through soaring material and labor costs that are resulting in higher than expected bid-letting costs from our contractors.”
The Federal Highway Administration reported last month that highway and bridge construction costs have increased 20% year-over-year nationwide. Williams said that analysis tracks with Texas data.
Williams said TxDOT is still evaluating project considerations compared to rising costs, but is mindful that delaying a project may just mean it will be more expensive down the line. Therefore, he said “the goal is to do our best to continue to maintain the schedule of projects despite the inflation.”
The Texas Comptroller predicts the state will have an extra $27 billion in its coffers for lawmakers to distribute during the upcoming legislative session as well as a $13.6 billion balance in its “Rainy Day Fund.”
Williams noted that TxDOT has maintained more projects with roughly the same number of employees for the last five years. While the agency is managing, he said the main role of TxDOT is to provide oversight. He said additional staff will be necessary to maintain that charge and ensure that projects are managed effectively.
“As we look at delivering on these projects, there are also challenges very real and significant challenges that we're facing,” Williams said, again noting the impact of inflation and staffing issues. ”These will be the areas that I think that this committee will find reflected in our legislative appropriation requests.”
