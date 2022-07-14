TxDOT approves nearly $150M for statewide public transit projects

DALLAS — The Texas Department of Transportation is distributing millions in federal and state funding for public transportation, a 65% increase from the year prior, the department announced Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Texas Transportation Commission awarded more than $68 million in federal and state funds to transit providers across the state. This, combined with an award granted in June, will allow for $146 million in funding to flow to transportation agencies across the state, TxDOT officials said.
“This funding is critical to ensuring everyone in Texas, especially in rural areas, has access to where they need to go safely and reliably,” TxDOT Transportation Commissioner Alvin New said in a statement. “Many people across the state rely on these services for basic life needs because they have no other option. We’re excited to help fund these agencies as they continue to help the people of Texas.”
Possible in part due to additional federal funds from the Biden Administration’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, these state and federal funds support rural and urban transit services in over 90% of the state’s land area, serving more than a third of the state’s population, a news release said.
The funding can be used to cover maintenance costs, buy new buses, build new facilities and expand services to pick up more people, it said.
“Across the state the funds will make transit safer and more reliable, ensuring Texans have access to jobs, schools, healthcare and other important destinations and services,” officials said.
TxDOT has jurisdiction over 80,720 centerline miles, or miles traveled in a one-way direction regardless of the number of lanes in a roadway, per its website. There are 2,886 transit vehicles, including buses and vans, operated by TxDOT-funded transit providers.
