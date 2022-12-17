AUSTIN — Earlier this week, Texas resident Noah Neal was discussing plans to formally change his gender marker on government documents including his driver’s license to reflect his identity.
Then news broke that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Office had solicited the names of individuals who have changed their gender on their licenses and on other department records over the last two years, according to The Washington Post.
Department of Public Safety employees said they attempted to provide the information, resulting in 16,000 such record changes, but determined that manual searches would be required in order to identify exact reasoning behind the changes, according to the Post.
Even so, Neal said it leaves transgender people in Texas fearful, wondering what Paxton and his office could do with that information.
As a transgender man himself, Neal said its “nerve-wracking” because the move shows a “concerning escalation of ideology.”
“People are feeling a bit fearful at this point,” Neal said. “It’s concerning and it’s unfortunate.”
Texas is home to an estimated 92,900 transgender adults, according to a 2022 study by the UCLA Williams Institute, making it the state with the third largest adult transgender population in the country.
This week’s revelations are just the latest in a series that members of the transgender community say have them concerned.
Last year, lawmakers passed a law requiring student athletes to play on the public school sports teams that correspond to the sex listed on their birth certificate, regardless of how they identify.
In February, Paxton, a Republican, also issued a legal opinion that gender-affirming procedures for minors and prescription of puberty blockers constitutes as child abuse under Texas law.
Days later, Gov. Greg Abbott, also a Republican, directed the Department of Family Protective Services to begin investigating families that may be helping their children through the transitioning process.
“The trend of moving from multiple anti-LGBT bills to focusing on trans children to focusing on parents of trans children to now seemingly focusing on trans adults, it clearly shows a progression and I don't see that progression slowing down and that’s what scares me,” Neal said.
Neal added that while the news took him aback, he still intends to go through with his documentation updates.
“A part of me wants to push for (a change in my gender marker) even harder just out of spite, I guess. I’m gonna put my bets on the rest of the justice system to continue blocking Paxton’s moves toward this regression,” he said.
Sam Burnett, who is a transgender man living in Texas, said the news also motivated him to keep pushing the trans rights movement forward. He said he is frustrated with what he sees as hypocrisy.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Paxton was an avid defender of Texans who were against mask and vaccine requirements, stating that people have the right to do with their body as they wish without government intervention.
Burnett said Paxton has now made clear that those rights are only afforded to certain people.
“We're to the point where we're not going back,” Burnett said of trans rights. “We will continue to lunge forward.”
Brenda Risch, executive director of Borderland Rainbow Center in El Paso, said Paxton’s request has already had a chilling effect on transgender people. She has spoken with several members of the transgender community who are now so afraid they are considering changing their gender marker back to what they were assigned at birth. Others, she said, have considered only changing federal documents such as a passport and Social Security card while leaving Texas documentation with their birth marker.
There are a lot of freedoms afforded to cisgendered people they may not realize, she said, referring to people whose gender identity corresponds to their birth certificate.
For example, individuals in America are asked on several different occasions to present their IDs whether it is at a bar, to vote, to rent a car or hotel or during a police interaction. Each time, without updated documentation, a transgender person is essentially outing themselves and potentially placing themselves in a dangerous situation.
“(Trans people) deserve the same privacy, respect and safety as every other person. Their rights should not be different because of their gender expression or gender identity,” Risch said. “They deserve better from their government.”
