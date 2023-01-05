AUSTIN — Three Texas inmates on death row filed a lawsuit recently alleging that the drugs that will be used during their executions have been expired for years.
The lawsuit, filed on Dec. 14 in Travis County, was submitted on behalf of Wesley Ruiz and John Level Balentine, scheduled to be executed on Feb. 1 and Feb. 8, respectively. Robert Fratta, whose execution is scheduled for Jan. 10, later joined the lawsuit.
“It is alarming that Texas intends to carry out executions with compounded pentobarbital that expired years ago, in violation of its own state law,” said Shawn Nolan, an attorney for Ruiz and Balentine.
Texas completes executions using a single drug protocol of Pentobarbital, a sedative that in a high enough dose becomes lethal.
The lawsuit alleges that the state plans to use a compounded pentobarbital that expired as far back as 2019, creating a serious risk of pain and suffering during the executions.
It said that the expired drugs have now become “unreliable and unpredictable” and can possibly obstruct IV lines during the execution.
Additionally, they argue that by using the drugs, the state is in violation of the Texas Pharmacy Act, the Texas Controlled Substances Act, the Texas Food, Drug, and Cosmetics Act, and the Texas Penal Code.
Amanda Hernandez, director of Communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said all lethal injection drugs are within their use dates and have been appropriately tested.
However, the lawsuit claims that the tests used are insufficient.
The lawsuit states that the TDCJ uses potency tests to ensure that drugs are within appropriate use time frames.
Experts claim that potency testing alone is not enough to ensure the drugs are safe for use.
A supporting declaration by Dr. Michaela Almgren, a pharmacology professor at the University of South Carolina School of Pharmacy, states that Texas’ Pentobarbital is “far beyond” the specified beyond use date.
She added that Texas’ purported extension of that beyond use date is based on a method that is “completely unscientific and incorrect, and therefore the result is invalid.”
Instead, the state needs to complete stability-indicating studies to determine whether or not there has been degradation of the drug, the lawsuit states.
“The state’s unscientific claims about its drugs’ use-by date cannot change the fact that the drugs expired years ago,” Nolan said. “We must have a hearing to ensure that Texas does not violate the law and place prisoners at serious risk of pain and suffering in the execution process.”
The state has not contested that the lethal drugs are expired. Instead, they asked the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to halt the proceedings before the lower court could issue a ruling.
Further developments in the suit are expected this week, per inmate attorneys.
