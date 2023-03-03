AUSTIN — Texas recorded more than 1,000 qualified projects in 2022 - more than double the next state - to earn Site Selection Magazine’s annual Governor's Cup for the 11th consecutive year.
“Texas truly is America’s economic engine, and we stand apart as a model for the nation,” Abbott said while accepting the award Wednesday. “When choosing where to relocate or expand their businesses, more and more innovative industry leaders find themselves at home in our state.”
Last year, Texas also led the nation in job growth with a rate of 5%, according to a December U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report. In 2022, Texas added 650,100 confirmed jobs, bringing the total to 13.7 million jobs at the close of the year, it said.
A separate study released last month by The Boyd Company, a national site selection consulting firm, found five Texas cities among the top 30 for corporate headquarters. Pflugerville, Sugar Land, Frisco, The Woodlands and Westlake were are all top cities for corporate headquarters, it said.
Florida hosts the most top cities with eight, it said.
In addition, since 2015, Texas has become the new home of more than 271 corporate headquarters relocations with more than half moving from California, according to data by Site Selection Magazine.
“Together, we are making Texas an economic envy of the United States of America,” Abbott said.
Abbott also said he supports the proposed House Bill 5, named a top priority this week by Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan. It would provide Texas with an economic development tool to create additional jobs, investments and tax revenue, keeping the state competitive in drawing businesses to relocate or expand in the Lone Star State, officials said.
It is touted as a replacement for Chapter 313, a corporate property tax incentive designed to attract new businesses by offering them a 10-year limitation on their appraised property value for a portion of the school district property tax. The program ended on Dec. 31.
Some business experts have said that they believe the sunset of Chapter 313 could have an impact on the state’s ability to foster new business. They have since praised HB 5 as a replacement to the program.
“(HB 5) is an innovative approach to providing economic development incentives that focus strategically on ways that will not only attract businesses, but also will return businesses to Texas,” Abbott said.
