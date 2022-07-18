AUSTIN — Following the release of a critical report on the Uvalde massacre, Texas leaders called the report “disturbing” and advocated for more to be done to prevent another tragedy.
The 80-page report, released Sunday by a Texas House special committee, provides the most complete account of what transpired at Robb Elementary School on May 24. It highlighted “multiple systemic failures” including among responding law enforcement across multiple agencies.
“At Robb Elementary, law enforcement responders failed to adhere to their active-shooter training, and they failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety,” the report read.
The report documents the chaos and lack of response from multiple law enforcement agencies after an 18-year-old gunman entered the school and opened fire in two fourth-grade classrooms killing 19 students and two teachers.
Nearly 400 law enforcement agents descended on the school, yet it took officers more than 70 minutes to breach the classroom door and kill the gunman. In that time, it is now clear that at least some responding officers, particularly those surrounding the building, knew there were victims still alive in the room and failed to act or inform interior officers.
The report notes that the “void of leadership could have contributed to the loss of life as injured victims waited over an hour for help, and the attacker continued to sporadically fire his weapon.”
In a video of hallway and body cam footage released by the media last week, officers can be seen standing around for more than an hour before moving toward the classroom door.
Immediately following the release of the report, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke said in a tweet his heart is with the Uvalde community on “another painful day.”
“We will keep standing up with this community to demand full accountability, bring justice to the families, and take real action to end gun violence so we keep our kids safe,” O’Rourke said.
O’Rourke also called out Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who O’Rourke said continues to fail to act even as the state has experienced some of the nation’s deadliest shootings during his tenure.
“A real leader would never look at Uvalde and still refuse to do everything in their power to keep it from happening again. … But Abbott refuses to act,” O’Rourke said.
Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, also called out Abbott and other state leaders for not doing more to curb gun violence.
“ … every agency there should have done better including (the Texas Department of Public Safety),” Roland said in a TV interview. “Unfortunately, we've not had DPS look in the mirror and criticize themselves. It's just been a whole lot of finger pointing and innuendo.”
Abbott issued a response Monday afternoon calling revelations from the report “beyond disturbing,” adding that it raises “serious concerns about the response that day.”
“There are critical changes needed as a result of the Texas House’s findings,” Abbott said in a statement. “With multiple investigations still ongoing, including those by the Texas Senate, FBI and Texas Rangers, we will begin working with the legislature to develop and implement the necessary changes to improve public safety, school safety, and mental health assessment and treatment.”
Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, a Republican who convened the committee, also issued a statement praising the work of the committee members.
“With transparency and accuracy as its guiding force, the investigative committee has equipped the Texas House with the facts our chamber needs to continue to respond to this tragedy in the coming months and during the 2023 legislative session.”
Other Texas elected officials including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton have yet to respond to the report. DPS, the Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office have also not responded to a request for comment regarding the report.
Phelan, as well as committee members, reiterate that the report — deemed preliminary — was intended to only offer clarity and verified facts on what transpired in Uvalde and was not meant to direct specific action or establish how retribution should be placed.
Instead, committee members said they hope that involved law enforcement agencies will use the report in determining potential disciplinary actions against staff. Phelan and Patrick have also called other special committees that are tasked with developing policy proposals in response to the tragedy.
“Those facts will allow those agencies to take a deeper dive into the actions of law enforcement and hold them accountable,” Committee member Justice Eva Guzman said during a press conference. “The report says if you're not willing to put the lives of the people you serve, of those children, before (yourself), in my view, (you) should find another job.”
