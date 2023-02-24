AUSTIN — Texas is investing a record $100 billion in transportation projects, the state announced Thursday.
The 10-year statewide roadway construction plan will increase the number of projects the Texas Department of Transportation is able to complete to improve congestion, maintain roads and increase safety, state officials said.
“As the state of Texas continues to see exponential population and economic growth, this funding will help meet the needs of all Texans,” Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg Jr. said in a statement. “As cities grow every year, it’s important we continue to address congestion in our busiest parts of the state through our Texas Clear Lanes initiative, which is also set to get a significant boost.”
The proposed 2024 Unified Transportation Program is estimated to be $15 billion more than the 2023 program and is primarily based on record projected revenue from state sources, officials said.
A Unified Transportation Program is a planning document that guides the development of transportation projects across the state. Additionally, it identifies public transportation, maritime, aviation and rail investments.
Projects are selected by TxDOT and local transportation leaders based on effectiveness in addressing criteria such as safety, pavement condition, capacity and rural connectivity, with opportunities for public input at both the state and local levels, officials said.
TxDOT currently has 16,193 projects in varying stages underway. Roughly 7,600 of those projects have started or will soon start construction, per TxDOT data. An additional 7,500 are projected to begin construction within 10 years.
“This 10-year plan will further boost our economy and keep Texas the economic juggernaut of the nation,” Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.
